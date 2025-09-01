Frustration Grows Over School Bus Shortages in Wexford

Concerns over school transport chaos in County Wexford are mounting, as parents and politicians highlight major gaps in the current system. Speaking on Morning Mix, Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne acknowledged growing pressure on school bus services, despite a record number of tickets being issued — over 7,000 in Wexford alone this year.

While he defended the overall expansion of the scheme, Deputy Byrne admitted there are “specific problem areas” where students are being left without transport, especially those attending schools outside their designated catchment area. The system, he explained, only guarantees transport to the nearest school — a rule that dates back to the 1960s.

Speaking on Morning Mix one parent, Claire from Glynn, described her family’s distress after her son’s private bus to Good Counsel College in New Ross was suddenly cancelled without warning. She said her child was forced to attend school in New Ross because he couldn’t secure a place in Wexford town. Now, with no direct public transport and no school bus, they’re left completely stranded.

Claire criticised the lack of long-term planning for school places in the area, saying the government has known about the issue for over 20 years. “It’s not like our children chose to go to New Ross for fun,” she said. “They had no other option.”

Deputy Byrne acknowledged the system’s flaws and said efforts are underway to expand pilot transport schemes in affected areas.

But for families like Claire’s, the new school year has already begun with uncertainty and stress — and no clear solution yet in sight.

