Frustration Over Cost Overrun At National Children’s Hospital.

The Health Minister is accusing the developers of the National Children’s Hospital of trying to extract as much money as possible from the tax-payer.

The Sunday Independent reports Stephen Donnelly wrote to the Taoiseach and coalition leaders about cost overruns and delays to the project.

In a statement BAM disputes the claims calling them misleading, ill-informed and incorrect.

Ireland Editor at the Irish Independent Fionnán Sheahan says the cost has more than quadrupled from the original estimate:

