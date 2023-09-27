Full update on the operation that led to the largest drug seizure in the history of the state in Wexford and Cork

Gardaí and Revenue have confirmed cocaine to the value of €157 million has been seized from a “murderous cartel” off the coast of Cork.

The drugs – which have now been removed from the MV Matthew, and originated in South America – amount to the largest haul in the history of the State.

Three men remain in custody, although Gardaí says more arrests are possible.

Gerry Harrahill from Revenue says it’s a hugely significant hit to international drug gangs:

“We have removed the product from the vessel and it is now in storage. We can confirm that the value is €157 million.”

Former Army Ranger and Independent TD Cathal Berry says the Naval Service fired shots while the Army Rangers fast-roped onto the deck to take control of the ship:

“You’ve heard of the metaphorical phrase that someone fired a ‘shot across your bow’. Yesterday it happened literally, if a vessel is not co operating the naval service will put a shot across their bows.”

The operation has been confirmed to be linked to a fishing trawler that ran aground off the coast of Wexford on Sunday.

Gardaí say this trawler remains 2 km off the coast and at this stage has not been accessed by authorities.

Plans are still in place to take the trawler onshore to carry out a full search and forensic investigation.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly confirmed at a press conference this morning that the trawler had been a vessel of interest since last Friday 22nd September.

Three men, aged 60, 50 and 31 have been arrested and are being held at Wexford Garda stations.

Wexford Councillor Jim Codd says that this latest find highlights the large amount of drugs passing through and coming into our local areas:

“I was quite outspoken about the horrors that hard drugs are having in our communities and just how much is passing through Wexford. This large find now highlights this.”

Despite the success of the operation over the last number of days, a Wexford fisherman has expressed his concern over the lack of resources available for the policing of Irish waters

Eamonn Hayes spoke to South East Radio this morning:

“We have one of the biggest coastlines and sea area in Europe and we only have two naval ships. Its a big ocean out there and it needs to be policed. They have done a magnificent job over the last few days, but they ae not being resourced properly.”

