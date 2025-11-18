Funding boost for schools across Wexford

Minister James Browne has welcomed a significant investment package for the 2026 Climate Action Summer Works Scheme, confirming approval for eight projects across the county of Wexford.

Post primary and primary schools in Wexford to get funding for works include Curracloe, Ballaghkeene, SN Chaomhain Torrchoill, Ballyduff, St Mary’s, Presentation Secondary School and Ennsicorthy Community college to benefit

A major element of the announcement is the modernisation of science laboratories in post-primary schools, all of which prioritised lab refurbishment in their applications. Another portion of the 2026 funding allocation will be directed to upgrading these facilities, supporting the department of Education’s ongoing curricular redevelopment programme.

The Climate Action Summer Works Scheme (which was previously named the Summer Works Scheme) places a strong emphasis on sustainability.

Schools can now undertake measures such as insulation upgrades, LED lighting installation, EV charger provision, bike rack facilities to support active travel and other climate-focused works alongside traditional maintenance.

The project approvals being announced today have been assessed and prioritised by the department of Education. They involve a variety of category of works and a wide geographical spread across 26 counties.

This should help facilitate good value to be obtained by schools in the procurement process for undertaking these works, which is envisaged will take place predominantly in Summer 2026.

The relevant individual schools in Wexford will be notified separately on the next steps involved with the procurement and delivery of their projects.

Full details on the Climate Action Summer Works Scheme will be available on the department’s website at ( Summer Works Scheme ) as a continual reference point for schools.

Minister James Browne said:

“I am very pleased to welcome the rollout of the Climate Action Summer Works Scheme for schools in Wexford from the Department of Education. This investment involves delivering essential projects and will support the ongoing investment in the maintenance and upgrade of the school estate. The Government has prioritised strong investment in science laboratory refurbishment. This will support the roll-out of the new leaving certificate curriculum which aims to ensure that we equip students with the skills and competencies they need to thrive after they finish school.”

