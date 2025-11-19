Funding Now Available for Water Quality Improvement Projects in Wexford

The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) has announced the opening of the 2026 Community Water Development Fund, offering grants to community groups across Wexford and Ireland. The fund, managed by LAWPRO and funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, aims to support local initiatives that enhance the quality of water in streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas.

Community groups can apply for financial assistance to deliver projects that will improve water quality, protect biodiversity, and contribute to the overall health of local water bodies. Previous projects funded by the initiative have included restoration of river buffer zones, the removal of invasive species like Himalayan Balsam, and nature-based solutions for flood alleviation, such as rain gardens.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, highlighted the fund’s importance: “Since its introduction in 2017, the Community Water Development Fund has become an essential support for communities passionate about improving water quality in their area. We’re proud to continue this funding and help communities drive local environmental improvements.”

LAWPRO’s Director of Services, Anthony Coleman, also emphasized the fund’s positive impact, stating: “The 2026 fund is a vital tool in LAWPRO’s work with communities to protect and enhance water quality. Last year, we provided over €1 million in grants, and we’re excited to see more projects come to life in 2026.”

In Wexford, €22,400 was awarded to local projects in 2025. This year, the fund remains open to all community and voluntary groups focused on water quality and protection. The deadline for applications is 20th January 2026.

For more information on how to apply, including guidelines and the online application form, visit www.lawaters.ie/cwdf.

