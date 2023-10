Water supply disruption to areas of Wexford fed by the Coolcotts reservoir is expected to continue until tomorrow morning.

Wexford County Council has warned to expect low water pressure until 8am.

Earlier, Irish Water confirmed it had identified a major main burst and a pump failure.

The affected areas include Barntown, Townparks, Whitemill, Ard Carman, Coolotts and the surrounding communities.

Related