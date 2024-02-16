Further protests planned after ‘Save Our Post Office’ rally in New Ross

“Since hearing the news, I have been very proactive in leading the charge against the plans and I am calling on An Post to reverse this decision.

“Almost 1,200 people have joined me in signing an online petition calling on An Post to reverse their plans.

“I am continuing to campaign in New Ross, engaging with the public and taking further names for the petition that will ensure is forwarded to An Post.

“The decision by An Post flies in the face of Government policy in terms of revitalising our country’s town centres and I know my party colleague, Minister Jack Chambers, also shares my concerns.

“The County Council has also adopted a motion calling for the decision to be reversed and for Ministerial intervention.

“An Post, in my opinion, has a social as well as a commercial responsibility to provide a vibrant, functioning and well-resourced post office. Both Government and the County Council are doing all we can to protect and revitalise our town centres and An Post has a key role to play in the protection of the centre of New Ross.

“This decision completely undercuts the work of the Government to protect town centres. The loss of the post office will mean a loss of a vital link for hundreds of people who rely on it as one of the only social contacts they have to access key services.”