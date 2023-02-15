Further Shipping Service Expansion at Rosslare Europort

It has been announced that there will be a major increase in capacity for freight customers on Rosslare Europort to Zeebrugge route.

To meet the increased capacity and frequency demand from customers, Finnlines is strengthening its Rosslare Europort to Zeebrugge freight service. With the addition of a second ro-ro vessel to service, Finnlines will provide a significant increase of capacity on the direct connection between Ireland and Europe mainland.

MS Finnpulp will join MS Finnwave on the route, departing from Zeebrugge on 23 February.

Finnlines launched the new service between Rosslare Europort and Zeebrugge in July 2022. The service has been well received by Irish transport operators and provides an important link for Irish industry. Via transhipment in Zeebrugge, the Irish connection is also available to industry to and from the Finnish, German, Estonian and Spanish markets as well as the whole Grimaldi Group network.

“We are adding an additional departure from both ports on our Ireland–Belgium service. We have seen increased demand and are pleased to be able to offer additional capacity. By adding a second vessel and expanding our service, we strengthen our product to better serve our Irish and European markets. We provide an excellent transport link for Irish trade to the Continent by offering tailor-made capacity for our customers whose business depends on reliable sea transportation services,” says Antonio Raimo, Line Manager at Finnlines.

Glenn Carr, Director Commercial Business Units, Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail, Port Authority Rosslare Europort – “We are delighted with the announcement by Finnlines on their expansion plans from Rosslare Europort. The increase in services and the addition of a second vessel will create further frequency and capacity on the Rosslare to Zeebrugge route for our country’s exporters and importers and demonstrates the confidence in Rosslare Europort as Ireland’s Number 1 port for Ro-Ro services to the EU.”

MS Finnpulp has a capacity for 3,259 lane metres of cargo, equivalent to around 225 trailers. MS Finnwave has a capacity for 4,192 lane metres, equivalent to around 300 trailers. Both vessels can also accommodate 12 drivers.

Finnlines specialises in freight transport and its extensive line network provides European industry with regular and reliable sea connections, while ensuring the import of goods that are essential for security of supply.

Departures

Rosslare Mon 03:00 – Zeebrugge Tue 11:00

Rosslare Thu 22:00 – Zeebrugge Sat 06:00

Rosslare Sat 14:00 – Zeebrugge Sun 22:00

Zeebrugge Tue 22:00 – Rosslare Thu 04:30

Zeebrugge Thu 22:00 – Rosslare Sat 04:00

Zeebrugge Sat 16:00 – Rosslare Sun 19:00