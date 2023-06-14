Further update on Wexford retained fire fighter strikes

Half of all retained fire fighters are continuing to strike for a second day – Today Wexford and Bunclody stations are closed for 24 hours until tomorrow morning.

If a resolution to concerns over pay and conditions isn’t found by next week, all retained fire stations will close.

Andrew Walsh, Substation officer from New Ross Fire Station, says that staff retention is the biggest issue within the service and that the level of pay is deterring anyone from joining.

Contingency

Meanwhile Sinn Fein Councillor Thomas Forde raised the issue of contingency plans during the strikes at the last meeting of Wexford County Council.

He told South East Radio that no contingency has been put in place to deal with the strikes.

Sinn Fein motion

Firefighters last night walked out as Minister Daragh O’Brien addressed a Sinn Fein motion on the issue.

Andrew Walsh said he would have walked out too as he wasn’t offering anything – “he basically said we are part time and take it or good luck” .

Wexford TD Johnny Mythen spoke to Alan on Morning Mix today and he also criticised Darragh O Brien for his lack of action.