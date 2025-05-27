Future of Ireland’s Postal Network Must Be Guaranteed

Fine Gael Senator Cathal Byrne has called for urgent action to secure the long-term future of the Irish postal network, warning that around 300 post offices across the country are at risk of closure without increased Government support.

Speaking on the issue, Senator Byrne said clarity is needed immediately regarding the future funding model for the nationwide network, which plays a critical role in delivering essential services to communities, particularly in rural Ireland.

Currently, the Government provides €10 million annually in direct support to the postal system. However, the Irish Postmasters Union (IPU) is now seeking an additional €5 million, bringing the total support to €15 million per year to ensure sustainability.

“The contract is due to expire at the end of this year, so now is the ideal time to get a new funding plan with increased support in place,” said Senator Byrne.

With over 900 post offices across Ireland, Byrne stressed that roughly a third of them face uncertain futures unless meaningful investment is delivered soon.

Senator Byrne highlighted the broader impact of potential closures, particularly in towns and villages where the local post office remains a vital hub for both financial services and community engagement.

“Post offices that are in danger of closing must be helped immediately to ensure the public still has access to vital services.”

He also expressed his intent to engage with Minister Charlie McConalogue, who holds the Government portfolio for postal policy.

The Programme for Government includes a commitment to maintain and fund the nationwide post office network. Senator Byrne believes that commitment must now translate into action:

“We need to ensure this happens so that people nationwide can continue to access essential services in their own communities.”

The Senator stressed that with proper investment, Ireland’s postal network could expand its offering and deliver modern, efficient services that meet the needs of today’s economy:

“We have a duty to ensure that there is adequate investment in the post office network, allowing providers to offer a range of products and an efficient service fit for a modern economy.”

Byrne confirmed he will be writing to the Minister to seek clarification and collaboration on the issue, aiming to move the conversation forward and protect a vital national service.

