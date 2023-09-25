Future relations between Wexford and China have been strengthened

Wexford County Council has hosted a delegation of six key representatives from the Jiangxi Province in China and has signed a letter of intent for future trade, education, tourism and cultural ties for Wexford and the Chinese province.

The Governor of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Government, Mr Ye Jianchun was welcomed to Wexford on Thursday, September 21st 2023 along with his colleagues who included the Secretary-General of Jiangxi’s Provincial People’s Government Mr. Xu Yanbin, the Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office Mr. Fan Young, the Secretary of the CPC Jingdezhen Municipal Committee Mr Liu Feng, the Director General of the Dept of Culture and Tourism of Jiangxi Ms. Mei Yi and the Deputy Division-Chief of the Foreign Affairs Office Mr. Xiao Zhibin.

The Jiangxi province is located in Eastern China to the south of the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River with a total population of 45 million. It consists of 11 prefectural cities and 100 counties.

County Wexford was the only location outside of Dublin visited by the delegation during their visit to Ireland.

The occasion saw the delegation enjoy a full day of meetings and visits across the county. The first occasion was a visit to Danone Wexford where the group enjoyed a tour of the facility. Employing over 380 people in Wexford, and on a journey to net-zero emissions, Danone Wexford was of particular interest to the delegation, as a market leader in sustainability within the food manufacturing industry. Next on the itinerary, was a visit to the CBS Secondary School in Wexford town, hosted by the Mayor of Wexford, Cllr John Hegarty and Principal, Michael McMahon to further enhance the links between CBS Wexford and China. The school features Chinese studies as part of the Transition Year curriculum and students from CBS have visited China on a number of occasions. The delegation then travelled to Rosslare Europort where they were welcomed by Cllr Jim Moore, Chairman of Rosslare Municipal District and Senior Management of Rosslare Europort who outlined future growth plans for the Europort and proposed investment of c.€440m in expansion of facilities.

The afternoon saw the delegation visit Wexford County Hall at Carricklawn where details on Wexford County Council’s key economic development plans and opportunities for collaboration with Jiangxi were discussed. Following this meeting, an official signing ceremony of a ‘Letter of Intent’ took place with the Governor of Jiangxi Provincial People’s Government, Mr Ye Jianchun and Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr John Fleming, in front of an invited audience which included the Chinese Ambassador to Ireland, Mr. He Xiangdong.

Commenting on the visit Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Cllr John Fleming said, “We were honoured to have hosted such a high-level delegation led by the Governor of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Government, Mr Ye Jianchun.

The purpose of this visit was to establish strategic linkages and collaboration working towards embracing each regions cultural strengths, along with each party learning about the business environment in each region thereby gaining a better understanding of the increasing opportunities between us. This visit was a resounding success and we are delighted to have signed a Letter of Intent between Wexford County Council and the Jiangxi Province to work towards a thriving future relationship.”

In 2022, the GDP of Jiangxi province reached 3207.47 billion yuan (€413 billion), with an increase of 4.7%, ranking first in China. The general public budget revenue reached 294.83 billion yuan (€38 billion) with an increase of 4.8%. The total volume of import and export of trade was 671.3 billion yuan (€47.8 billion) with an increase of 34.9%.

For further details on Wexford County Council’s current and planned economic ambitions visit: www.investwexford.ie.

