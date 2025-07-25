GAA President Jarlath Burns to Officially Open the 2025 Kennedy Summer School

The Kennedy Summer School is proud to announce that Jarlath Burns, President of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), will officially open the 2025 Kennedy Summer School on Thursday, 28th August at 6:00 PM, in St. Michael’s Theatre, New Ross.

Few figures better represent the values of community, culture, and leadership than Jarlath Burns. A lifelong advocate for Gaelic games and grassroots engagement, Burns brings a wealth of experience both on and off the pitch. The Armagh native captained his county to the 1999 Ulster Senior Football Championship and has served in various leadership roles, including as principal of St. Paul’s High School and chairperson of his local GAA club, Silverbridge Harps.

Before becoming Uachtarán CLG, he also chaired the GAA’s Standing Committee on Playing Rules (2015–2018), playing a pivotal role in modernising and developing the sport.

Following his official address, Mr Burns will take part in a special fireside chat with renowned broadcaster and Kennedy Summer School Chair, Eileen Dunne, where they will reflect on his career, the future of the GAA, and the importance of sport in fostering community and identity in modern Ireland.

“We are honoured to welcome Jarlath Burns to open this year’s Kennedy Summer School,” said Eileen Dunne. “His lifelong dedication to sport, culture and public service perfectly reflects the spirit we celebrate at this event.” The Kennedy Summer School is an annual festival of history, politics, media, and culture, inspired by the legacy of President John F. Kennedy and the enduring bonds between Ireland and America. The 2025 programme promises an exceptional lineup of discussions, performances, and public events.

Highlights of the 2025 Programme Include:

STEM in Schools: A student-focused event with experts from SETU and Research Ireland, moderated by Dr. Charles Larkin.

The Great Gatsby at 100: Literary sessions celebrating F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic, with leading American Studies scholars.

Local Journalism in Focus: A media panel with Alan Corcoran, Brenda Power, Jessica O’Connor, Dave O’Connell, and Bill Forry.

The Noel Whelan Interview: Colm Tóibín in conversation with Sinéad McSweeney, introduced by Seamus Whelan.

From That Small Island: A screening and panel discussion with Prof Bríona Nic Dhiarmada, Prof Jane Ohlmeyer, and Colm Mac Con Iomaire.

Trump & Us: A political forum moderated by Tony Connelly, featuring Dan O’Brien, Shona Murray, and international guests.

Public Policy & Housing: A panel on Ireland’s housing crisis with Leanne Mallen, Lorcan Sirr, and Barry Doyle, moderated by Deirdre O’Shaughnessy.

The Irish-American Relationship: Featuring Senator Mark Daly, Larry Donnelly, and others, moderated by Jackie Fox of RTÉ.

Jim Acosta in Conversation: CNN’s Jim Acosta sits down with Dr. Stacey Connaughton for a major international affairs discussion.

The Marion & Cal Roadshow: Journalists Marion McKeone and Cal Thomas return for their unique transatlantic commentary.

The Irish Presidential Election Forum: A timely panel looking ahead to Ireland’s next presidential race.

Live Music & Culture: Including performances by Sharon Clancy and the New Ross District Pipe Band, plus a Tea Party hosted by Seán Connick.

The 2025 Kennedy Summer School invites the public to be part of an unforgettable weekend of dialogue, discovery, and celebration in New Ross, County Wexford.

For the full programme, ticket information, and event updates, visit www.kennedysummerschool.ie

