‘Game changer’ website to connect Wexford public with local Government

A new website will help the public in Wexford access information on over 1,000 local Government services provided by the 31 local authorities.

LocalGov.ie, launched by Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Alan Dillon, is the biggest online directory of local authority services ever developed in Ireland.

The roll out of the site comes as research shows 60% of people have found it difficult to find the information they need from their local authority area.

“This will change that and will act like a ‘sat nav’, pointing people to the exact services about which they need information in plain, accessible language,” said Minister Dillon.

“It is a game-changer in connecting local Government with citizens and explains the entire process of how to access services, from motor tax, dog licences and home adaptation grants to outdoor leisure amenities and library services.

“Crucially, it will guide and signpost people to information which can improve their lives in a practical way, and the communities in which they live.”

One of the primary aims of the site is to provide a database of national grants and funding opportunities for individuals, sporting clubs and businesses – and a guide on how to access these in the users’ local area.

Funding, for example, is available for a wide range of activities including anti-litter and anti-graffiti initiatives, historic structures, mobility aids and vacant properties.

The website also provides an advisory role – offering information on subjects including responsible dog ownership.

The site, which will be regularly updated as information and legislation changes, was launched on Thursday (Sep19) at the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) offices in Usher’s Quay, Dublin.

It will be continually reviewed and updated with new information and development enhancements, in line with the Digital and ICT Strategy 2030 – Digital Local Government: Working for Everyone.

“Not so long ago, local authority information came in the form of newsletters, but LocalGov.ie is the new, trusted home for every local authority service available in Ireland, under one website,” said Patricia Liddy, Project Board Chair of LocalGov.ie.

“Research shows that many people do not associate the work that local authorities do with the Local Government sector and this site aims to transform that.”

The 2023 Local Government Services report revealed there is high public awareness of key services such as footpaths, street cleaning and street lighting.

But just over half surveyed in the report know that local authorities are also responsible for environmental protection (55%), motor tax collection (54%), tourism and events (54%) and monitoring waterways and beaches (50%).

“LocalGov.ie is aimed at everyone and designed to eliminate confusing language and out-of-date information, the goal was to make it accessible, easy-to-read and easy to navigate and will also act as an access route to the websites of all 31 Local Authorities in Ireland,” added Ms Liddy.

Visit the website, which is now live, at localgov.ie.

