Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly Discusses Policing Priorities in Wexford

During a visit to Wexford yesterday, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly highlighted key priorities and challenges facing local policing, while also reassuring the public about ongoing efforts to enhance community safety.

Speaking at the PCSA (policing & communities safety authority) event at the Talbot Hotel Commissioner Kelly discussed the critical role of An Garda Síochána in managing border security and immigration, emphasizing that the force is equipped to handle illegal immigration and deportations effectively. He noted that over 100 officers have been redeployed from administrative duties to focus on deportations, with a significant increase in deportation flights this year.

Kelly also highlighted the importance of community policing in rural areas. He emphasized that while challenges exist due to personnel limitations, rural policing remains a top priority. He encouraged local residents to stay connected with their local Garda stations, reassuring them that every concern—no matter how small—should be communicated.

Justin Kelly met with community leaders, including Kevin Malloy from the Residents Association and Catherine McCurdy, CEO of Wexford Women’s Refuge. Both emphasized concerns about safety, particularly in relation to domestic violence and social media abuse. Kelly expressed his support for the important work of NGOs like the Women’s Refuge, and pledged to consider increasing resources for addressing issues like road safety and domestic violence in Wexford.

Reflecting on the visit, Commissioner Kelly stressed the importance of public engagement, stating that community safety requires collaboration between the Gardaí and the public. He also acknowledged the need for improved consequences for repeat offenders, particularly those involved in domestic violence and sexual violence.

