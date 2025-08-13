Gardaí and Revenue Seize Almost €170,000 Worth of Drugs in Enniscorthy

Two men have been arrested after Gardaí and Revenue officers seized an estimated €167,500 worth of drugs during a joint operation in County Wexford.

The intelligence-led operation, which took place today (Wednesday) involved Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and Enniscorthy Drugs and Crime Units. Officers recovered around 6kg of herbal cannabis worth approximately €120,000 during a search of a residential property.

In a follow-up search, Gardaí discovered a further 1.5kg of herbal cannabis valued at €30,000, along with around 250g of suspected cocaine, which will undergo forensic analysis. The cocaine has an estimated value of €17,500.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and are being held at a Garda station in the Southeastern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

