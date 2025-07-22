Gardaí Appeal for Witnesses After Daylight Robbery of Ladders in Courtown

Wexford Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a daylight robbery in Courtown this week.

The break-in occurred between 12.00 PM midday and 1.30 PM in Etchingham Heights in Riverchapel.

A door was kicked in, rooms were ransacked, and 2 ladders were taken from the premises.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Sergeant Eddie Wilde appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have witnessed something, to come forward:

“That was in the middle of the day, and somebody would have seen something there. We’re asking people, would they have a think about what they saw,

and did they see anyone taking ladders from a house in that area, and if so to contact the Gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690.”

Related