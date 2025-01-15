Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal two-vehicle road traffic collision near Castlebridge

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal two-vehicle road traffic collision near Johnstown, Castlebridge, Co. Wexford.

The collision involving a car and a motorcycle occurred on the R742 at Johnstown at approximately 9.20am this morning, Wednesday 15th January 2025.

The road is closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

The driver of the motorcycle (a man aged in his 40’s) was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle (a woman aged in her 60’s), was taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening at this time.

No other injuries were reported at the time.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 8.30am and 9.30am this morning, Wednesday 15th January 2025, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Related