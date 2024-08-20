Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding missing person from Gorey

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Scarlet Bright who has been missing from the Gorey area of County Wexford since Thursday evening, 15th August 2024.

Scarlet is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height.

She has brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Scarlet was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information on Scarlet’s whereabouts is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.