Gardaí Arrest Man Following €3m Drugs Seizure at Rosslare Europort

A man in his 50s is due before a special sitting of Gorey District Court today at 1pm following a €3 million drug seizure at Rosslare Europort.

The arrest came after Revenue officers discovered over 150kg of suspected herbal cannabis in a truck that had arrived by ferry on Saturday

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth just over €3 million.

The man was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at a Garda station in County Wexford.

Gardaí confirm that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Related