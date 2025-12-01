Fatal Road Collision On R738 Gardai Appeal For Witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision on the R738 at Growtown Upper, Barntown, Co. Wexford, that occurred earlier today (Monday 1st December 2025)

The collision, involving a motorcycle, occurred at approximately 6.20am.

The motorcyclist, a male aged in his 30’s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The coroner has been notified.

No other injuries were reported at the time.

The R738 is currently closed pending technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6.00am and 6.30am on Monday 1st December 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

