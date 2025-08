Gardaí have concluded a search operation in South Wexford as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Fiona Sinnott.

The dig began earlier this morning but did not uncover any new evidence.

The site has now been cleared and no further searches are planned at this location.

Fiona Sinnott was 19 when she went missing in 1998.

Gardaí say the investigation remains open.

Gina Sinnott, cousin of Fiona, is calling for people to come forward with information:

