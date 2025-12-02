Gardaí in Enniscorthy secure 21 charges over past three days

Gardaí in Enniscorthy have secured 21 charges following a series of proactive operations over the past three days. The charges include 20 related to theft and one under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Two females were arrested over the weekend in connection with multiple theft incidents. One was charged with four offences, while the other faces seven charges. An additional ten charges were brought today as part of ongoing investigations in the Enniscorthy area.

Gardaí have stressed that shop theft doesn’t just impact the businesses directly targeted, but affects the whole community, as local stores often support schools, sports teams, and community events. The operations are part of Operation Táirge, which continues to focus on tackling habitual offenders involved in theft across County Wexford.

Gardaí remain committed to keeping communities safe and disrupting criminal activity in the area.

Related