Gardaí issue warning to Wexford road users following Killinick crash

Gardai in Wexford have attended the scene of an accident in the Killinick area at Staplestown on the N25 where a vehicle left the road and landed in the ditch.

The incident took place shortly after 8.15 a.m. and saw a van leave the road and end up in a ditch. The driver of the car apparently lost control on some ice. Emergency services rushed to the scene. The sole occupant, a man local to Wexford, was taken from the vehicle, before receiving treatment at the roadside. He was then brought to Wexford General Hospital.It believed his injuries are not serious

Meanwhile Gardai are urging motorists to be extra cautious on the roads over the next few day as the current cold snap is set to cause icy conditions.

After the recent prolonged spell of mild weather road users are being advised not to get caught out by a drop in temperatures. They should expect icy roads and be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces. Road users should also watch out for black ice. If the road looks polished or glossy it could be, “black ice” one of winter’s worst hazards: Black Ice is difficult to see. It is nearly transparent ice that often looks like a harmless puddle or is overlooked entirely. The sheltered / shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls are prone to black ice.