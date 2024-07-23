Gardai seek assistance in tracing Makayla from Gorey

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old missing from the Gorey Area

Makayla Brady who went missing on Friday, 19th July is understood to have travelled to Dublin from Arklow, on Friday afternoon.

Makayla is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Makayla was wearing a black half-zipped jumper, black leggings and black runners.

Makayla is known to frequent Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Anyone with any information on Makayla’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Related