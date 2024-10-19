Gardaí seek public’s assistance in tracing whereabouts of Wexford man Stephen Ring

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 27-year-old Stephen Ring who was reported missing from his home in Wexford.

He was last seen on Tuesday, the 15th of October, in Wexford Town.

Stephen is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall with slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey Superdry coat with grey tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Stephen’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

