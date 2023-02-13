Gardaí seek public’s assistance tracing missing teenager from Gorey

*****Clodagh Hempenstall, 14 years, who had been missing from her home in Gorey, Co.Wexford since 10th February 2023, has been located safe and well.*******

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing a 14 year old teenage girl from Gorey.

Clodagh Hempenstall is missing from her home in Gorey since Friday morning, 10th February.

Clodagh is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 in height, of a slim build, with long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing her school uniform.

Gardaí and Clodagh’s family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on Clodagh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.