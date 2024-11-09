Gardaí seeking public’s assistance in locating Ann Lambe Murphy/Murray

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing to the public for assistance in locating missing Wexford woman Ann Lambe Murphy/Murray who is 29 years of age, and who has been missing since Thursday, November 7th.

Ann is described as being approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen in Wexford town, Ann was wearing a dark grey fleece jacket, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black-framed glasses.