Gardaí Seize €1.9m Worth of Drugs in New Ross

Gardaí have seized drugs worth an estimated €1.9 million following a search in New Ross, Co. Wexford.

The discovery was made on Friday, 22nd August, as part of Operation Tara. Members of the Wexford Crime Unit carried out the search at a premises in the town.

During the operation, Gardaí found 89 kilogrammes of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.76 million, along with 2 kilogrammes of cocaine valued at around €140,000. The substances will undergo further analysis.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the seizure and is being detained at a Garda station in Co. Wexford under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations remain ongoing.

