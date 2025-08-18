Gaza Starvation is “Planned and Deliberate” as Death Toll from Malnutrition Rises

Amnesty International has accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza, saying the humanitarian crisis is part of a systematic and deliberate campaign to make life unliveable for Palestinians.

In a detailed interview this morning on Morning Mix with John Moynihan standing in for Alan Corcoran, Stephen Bowen, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland, said the organisation has compiled extensive evidence from satellite imagery, testimonies from displaced people, and health professionals across Gaza. Their findings point to a deliberate strategy of deprivation, he said.

“There is absolutely no doubt — this is planned, it is deliberate, and it is being used to destroy lives,” said Bowen.

According to Amnesty, 110 children have died from malnutrition, with over 13,000 suffering from acute starvation. Testimonies reveal parents unable to feed their children, mothers unable to produce milk due to malnutrition, and people surviving on a single bowl of lentils per day.

Despite adequate food supplies being available just beyond border crossings, Israel is accused of systematically blocking entry and dismantling trusted UN-led aid distribution systems. Amnesty also alleges that Israeli forces have fired on civilians attempting to collect aid.

Bowen urged the international community to act decisively, warning that “the world risks being complicit in genocide” if it fails to respond. Amnesty is calling for:

An immediate lifting of the blockade on Gaza

A full arms embargo on Israel

Suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement

Restoration of credible humanitarian access via the UN and NGOs

The organisation says time is running out and warns that the aid system in Gaza is now “literally broken.”

