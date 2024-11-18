Gazan citizen describes what daily life looks like

Abdul Razik, a resident of Gaza, has described the dire and precarious situation in the region, with ongoing airstrikes and severe shortages of basic supplies.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran he said that he and his family are surviving on canned food, with no access to fresh produce, meat, or medical supplies.

This situation has worsened over time, particularly since the beginning of the conflict, which was marked by intense and indiscriminate bombing.

Abdul Razik highlights the severe deprivation, including a period from January to March 2024 when his family was forced to eat grasses to survive due to the lack of food. He shares that his family, like many others in Gaza, has suffered significant losses, including the death of his aunt and her family, and numerous friends.

During the conversation Abdul talks about the military strategy being employed in Gaza, where the bombing, described as “insane force,” has targeted large areas of the city.

Initially, people were told to evacuate from the north to the south of Gaza, but Abdul Razik chose to stay in the north due to the lack of safe alternatives.

He spoke of the immense difficulty of living through this conflict, with overcrowded homes and the constant threat of airstrikes. The IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) is said to carry out highly targeted strikes, but there is no clear understanding of how they identify their targets, making the situation unpredictable and terrifying for civilians.

Abdul Razik’s primary concern is the urgent need for food and aid, which he sees as the most pressing priority for everyone in Gaza. He expresses frustration that, while humanitarian aid is desperately needed, the focus is still on the war itself rather than addressing the immediate needs of the population. His family, like many others, is living in constant fear of airstrikes, with the most recent explosion taking place just a day before the interview. The blast targeted a barbershop on a street Abdul Razik frequently travels, demonstrating how unpredictable and widespread the violence is.

Throughout the interview, Abdul Razik stresses that the situation is not only dangerous but also demoralizing, with little hope for immediate relief. He talks about the severe overcrowding in homes, with families seeking shelter in whatever space they can find, making the effects of airstrikes even more devastating. Despite the ongoing trauma, Abdul Razik makes it clear that his children, who are heard playing in the background, are his primary concern. He emphasizes that while many children have been killed in the conflict, he wants his children close by for safety and comfort, even in such trying circumstances.

In summary, Abdul Razik paints a bleak picture of life in Gaza, where survival depends on limited resources, and where the overwhelming need for food and humanitarian aid is overshadowed by the ongoing conflict. His calls for urgent relief focus on addressing basic human needs before any talk of halting the war, as the people of Gaza face daily uncertainty, hunger, and loss.