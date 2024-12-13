Geminid Meteor Shower set to light up the Wexford skies tonight

Get ready for a spectacular celestial show as the Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak over the next two nights. Known for its bright fireballs and a higher frequency of shooting stars, the Geminid meteor shower is expected to deliver up to 20 times more meteors than usual, making it one of the most impressive astronomical events of the year.

The Geminids will peak tonight and tomorrow night. The best time to watch is from dusk, starting around 5pm, and continuing until dawn the following morning. While the full moon will make fainter meteors harder to spot, the Geminids are known for their bright, vibrant fireballs that can still be clearly seen.

Good news for rural dwellers as Astronomy Ireland advises that rural locations will offer the most spectacular views, away from the light pollution of cities. For optimal viewing, Astronomy Ireland are advising to position yourself so that the horizon is at the bottom of your field of vision.

The Geminid meteor shower is caused by tiny pieces of space debris from an extinct comet or asteroid known as Phaethon. This asteroid, which orbits the sun every 1.5 years, has shed dust particles over thousands of years, which now spread along its orbit, creating the meteor shower.

While the Perseid meteor shower in August used to be the most famous, it has declined in recent years, leaving the Geminids as the new reigning champion of meteor showers. Unlike the Perseids, which are best viewed after 11pm, the Geminids begin at dusk, making them more accessible to early risers or those who prefer to watch the night sky earlier.

Speaking to South East Radio News David Moore from Astronomy Ireland is asking people to count how many they see

The Geminid meteor shower, which began on December 4th, is now at its peak. Whether you’re in the countryside or the city, make sure to look up tonight and tomorrow night to experience one of the best meteor showers of the year. Grab a blanket, find a dark spot, and enjoy the show!

Related