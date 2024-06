Labour Councillor & recent polltopper George Lawlor is the new mayor of Wexford

In Wexford Borough Councils AGM yesterday evening Mr Lawlor was voted in unopposed as Mayor, with Fianna Fail’s Garry Laffan as Deputy Mayor.

The Labour councillor has a long history with the Mayor of Wexford, this is his fifth time to hold the chains, and his Grandfather served several times during the 1950’s and 60’s

Mr Lawlor has several agendas his wishes to pursue during his term

