Ger Carthy responds to criticisms from Leonard Kelly

Councillor Ger Carthy has responded to criticisms made by Independent Councillor Leonard Kelly regarding recent discussions at the Wexford County Council meeting about the Rosslare motorway project.

The Rosslare motorway is set to be one of the most significant infrastructure projects in County Wexford in recent decades, with an estimated cost of nearly half a billion euros. Initially, the motorway was designed without a dedicated active travel section, but Minister Ryan from the Green Party mandated that such a section be included by ministerial order. Ger Carthy, along with his colleagues including Councillor Lisa McDonald and Councillor Gary Laffan, have argued that removing this active travel component would help expedite the project’s timeline.

In his response, Ger Carthy criticised Councillor Kelly for misunderstanding the situation. He explained that the active travel scheme was only added in the past 24 months by ministerial order, not as part of the original plan. Cllr. Carthy stressed that people in the area, including farmers and homeowners, have been impacted for decades, unable to sell or develop their properties due to the uncertainty surrounding the motorway route.

“It’s been over 30 years of land sterilization,” Carthy said. “People can’t sell, they can’t move, and it’s affecting their lives in significant ways. We need to move forward with this motorway for safety and connectivity, and the active travel scheme can be dealt with after.”

While Councillor Kelly raised concerns that decoupling the active travel scheme could delay the motorway further, Ger Carthy disagreed, saying that removing it from the current application would allow for quicker construction.

According to Ger Carthy if the project is delayed further, it could push back construction past 2030. He also highlighted the strain this uncertainty places on local residents, who are left in limbo about the future of their homes and land.

“There’s been a 360% increase in traffic capacity at Rosslare Europort, and this motorway is key to maintaining safety and improving connectivity, it’s time to stop delaying this project and focus on delivering it for the people of Rosslare and County Wexford.”

Speaking on Morning Mix Ger Carthy is calling for Leonard Kelly to recuse himself from the debate due to a conflict of interest due to Mr Kelly’s involvement with WexBug

