Ger Carthy says enough is enough

In the span of a week, three applications have been made to Wexford County Council to repurpose properties in Killinick, Tagoat, and Rosslare Harbour for IPAS use.

The Tagoat application was withdrawn yesterday and Rosslare Independent Councillor Ger Carthy is encouraging the others to follow suit

Speaking on Morning Mix, Cllr Carthy said the communities of Rosslare Harbour, Kilrane and Tagoat have already hosted numerous international protection applicants over the years and raised concerns about the fairness of further placing responsibility on these communities. He described the continued use of residential properties for IPAS accommodations as “unfair,” pointing out that communities such as Rosslare Harbour have done their part, and it may now be time to reassess how responsibility is distributed.

A significant issue raised by Cllr. Carthy was the lack of integration and community engagement. He criticised both the national government and local authorities for failing to adequately involve communities in decisions that affect them directly. He referenced the ongoing protest in Rosslare Harbour, which has now reached its 450th day. Despite the length and determination of the protest, Ger Carthy argued that there has been little to no response from national politicians or government agencies regarding the concerns of these communities.

In terms of the planning process, Councillor Carthy suggested that applications for the use of residential properties for IPAS accommodations should not fall solely on local councils, but should instead be handled by national departments responsible for integration and justice. He expressed frustration that the County Council was left to manage these decisions, with little direction or support from higher authorities.

