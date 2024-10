Cillian Murphy is heading back to the big screen for the first time since winning a best actor Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer.

The actor stars and produces the drama Small Things Like These filmed in New Ross about a man who uncovers the harsh realities women faced in the Magdalene laundries in Ireland.

Based on Claire Keegan’s book, Cillian says he wants to make sure good storytelling is prioritised in his projects

The movie opens here in Ireland on November 1st

