Give the Gift of Life & Donate Blood at Brandon House Hotel This Week

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is calling on the people of Wexford to make a life-saving difference by donating blood at the upcoming blood donation clinic at Brandon House Hotel. From today (Monday November 24th) through Thursday November 27th the clinic will be open daily from 2:45 PM to 8:00 PM.

This is an essential time of year for blood donations as the service faces a critical need during the busy holiday season.

Blood donations are vital for a wide range of medical treatments, including emergencies, surgeries and ongoing care for patients with chronic conditions. One of the most important uses of donated blood is for cancer patients who often require blood transfusions as part of their treatment. With most of us knowing somebody on the cancer journey & it affecting so many people the ability to donate blood is a powerful way to make a real impact in the lives of those suffering from this disease.

In addition to cancer patients, donated blood is crucial for neonatal care, particularly for babies born with medical conditions requiring blood transfusions. While all blood types are important, O-negative blood donors play a particularly critical role in saving newborn lives, as their blood is used in neonatal care and in some in vitro procedures.

Earlier today I spoke with Barbara Phelan from the IBTS. Barbara is the Area Manger for the Carlow Team & she said donating blood is quick, easy and safe. The process typically takes less than an hour and your single donation can save up to three lives. If you’re a regular donor they encourage people to make an appointment or simply drop in during the clinic’s operating hours. New donors are also welcome and can expect a smooth and supportive experience with full guidance provided by IBTS staff.

For new donors or anyone interested in learning more about the process, please call the regional donor line at 1800 222 111.

As the holiday season approaches, the demand for blood donations typically increases while the number of people able to donate often decreases due to busy schedules, travel and family commitments. This makes November and December critical months for maintaining a steady blood supply. Your donation can help ensure that blood stocks remain adequate for those in need throughout the holidays and beyond.

With just a small time commitment, you can make a lasting difference in someone’s life. Whether you’re donating blood for the first time or returning as a regular donor, your contribution will help ensure that hospitals and clinics have the vital blood supplies they need to treat patients in urgent need.

Where to Donate

Brandon House Hotel, Wexford

Dates: Monday, November 24th – Thursday, November 27th

Times: 2:45 PM – 8:00 PM daily

