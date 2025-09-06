Glynn Barntown Ladies Target All-Ireland Rounders Title

The Glynn Barntown Rounders Senior Ladies are bidding for All-Ireland glory today (Saturday) as they take on Breaffy of Mayo in the national final at the Games Development Centre in Abbottstown.

Founded in 1982, the Wexford club boasts a proud history in rounders, with multiple All-Ireland successes at senior and intermediate level. The Senior Ladies made history in 2016 by lifting their first national title before dominating the competition for four consecutive years.

Speaking ahead of today’s 1pm showdown, club PROs Aileen Kelly, Aoife Birney and Dillon Jordan hailed the squad’s dedication throughout the season, saying:



“This group has shown huge commitment all year. They’ve trained hard, supported each other, and now they have the chance to bring another title home to Wexford. We couldn’t be prouder of them. The support from the parish, local businesses, and even national figures has been phenomenal — it really drives the team on.”

The club also paid tribute to its main sponsor, the Newtown Park Hotel in Wexford, with special thanks extended to Colm Neville and his team for their ongoing support of both the players and the wider community.

With strong backing from parishioners and sponsors alike, Glynn Barntown head into today’s final determined to add another chapter to their impressive record of success.