Good news for County Wexford rural roads and laneways

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that €411,705 has been allocated for repairs and improvement works on County Wexford’s rural roads and laneways.

The funding, under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), will support the continued improvement of non-public roads and lanes that are not normally maintained by the local authorities like Wexford County Council.

The investment is key to supporting vital road infrastructure in rural communities, as well as providing access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities such as beaches.

Minister Browne confirmed the funding, outlining how the investment “will benefit many families in County Wexford’s rural communities”.

“The funding allocated will now be used by Wexford County Council as they assess the most suitable laneways in need of repair”, Minister Browne concluded.