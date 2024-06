The full greenway from New Ross to Waterford is expected to be completed in three years time

Currently over six kilometres from New Ross to Glenmore is open to the public

The next phase will see Glenmore connected to the Rhu Glenn and Rosbercon connected to Mount Elliot

Senior Engineer with Wexford County Council Sean Meyler says the completion of the Mount Elliot section should be of major benefit to New Ross.

This section will form a loop taking in the surrounding area

