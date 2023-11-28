Gorey animal charity to benefit from Christmas campaign

Maxi Zoo Ireland has launched its Shelter Wishes campaign for the month of December, which will see 29 animal charities across 15 counties benefit including Ten lives cat rescue in Gorey.

Maxi Zoo Ireland customers can donate instore to the Shelter Wishes campaign by doing the following:

Pick a wish from the Christmas tree in your local Maxi Zoo Ireland store

Buy the product on the wish card for the chosen charity

Put the product under the tree for the charity to collect before Christmas

As part of this, Ten Lives Cat Rescue in Gorey will receive products from under the Christmas tree at the Gorey store, to make the festive season extra special for the animals in its care.

Ten Lives Cat Rescue is a small, volunteer-run charity that works to trap, neuter, return cats; re-home cats and kittens; improve cat welfare; help cat owners understand their pet; educate owners and the general public about caring for cats; and seek help from people to foster and donate for the cats in need.

Head of Marketing at Maxi Zoo Ireland Anthony Cremin said: “We are really delighted to once again run the Shelter Wishes Campaign, which has donated thousands of euros worth of pet products over several years for so many worthy charities. This year we’re helping organisations that look after dogs, cats, horses and other wildlife, and all these volunteer groups desperately need funding to survive. It’s heartwarming to see how much Maxi Zoo Ireland customers across the country get behind the Shelter Wishes Campaign, helping to make Christmas special for so many animals in need.”

During the month of December last year, Shelter Wishes saw over 2,000 wishes granted for less fortunate animals. The campaign is one of many ways in which Maxi Zoo Ireland is involved with the welfare of animals. It also partnered with Husky Rescue Ireland in November of this year, to raise money for the organisation through its Together for Pets Pendants campaign.

A full list of the benefiting charities for the 2023 Shelter Wishes campaign can be found at www.maxizoo.ie/shelterwishes

