Gorey Carer Wins Regional Award at National Ceremony

Anne-Marie Lonergan, a home carer based in Gorey, has been named a regional winner in the Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year Awards 2025.

Anne-Marie was recognised for her dedication and high standards in caring. She received her award at a special event in Croke Park, attended by her family, friends, and colleagues. She is one of ten carers from across Ireland chosen as finalists.

Originally from Bray, Co. Wicklow, Anne-Marie now lives in Gorey with her partner Seamus, their three children, and two dogs. Inspired by her mother, who was also a carer, Anne-Marie has worked in the sector for nearly 30 years.

Comfort Keepers CEO Collette Gleeson praised Anne-Marie as a “natural, diligent and conscientious carer” and said she is a “fabulous ambassador” for the organisation.

In response to the award, Anne-Marie said:

“It’s a great honour. Helping my clients stay in their own homes and giving peace of mind to their families is incredibly rewarding. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Comfort Keepers, which has operated in Ireland for over 20 years, provides homecare services that help people live independently in their own homes. The company employs over 50 people at its hub in Gorey.

