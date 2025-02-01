Gorey Councillor calls for greater supports for older people as grants for replacing broken boilers finish

A Gorey councillor is calling for greater support for older people in his community, following the decision to end grants for replacing broken gas and oil boilers in private housing.

The change is part of EU legislation aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

While repairs will still be funded, new fossil fuel boilers will no longer be covered, pushing homeowners towards renewable heating options.

Fianna Fail’s Donal Kenny is calling for financial support to help older residents transition to sustainable energy without hardship:

“I do appreciate that the grant money has went from €8,000 up to €10,700, which is great. But unfortunately, the oil burner is no longer covered on that now, and it’s just obsolete, you know. And I suppose the people are being forced to get air to water, and there could be a larger cost there.”

