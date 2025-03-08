Gorey Councillor Craig Doyle calls upon Education Minister to convert closing Ballyfad NS into school for children with additional learning needs

A councillor in the Gorey/Kilmuckridge district has added their voice to the campaign to convert a recently closed school, into a setting for children with special needs.

Councillor Craig Doyle says that the closure of Ballyfad National School presents the perfect opportunity to provide much needed school places for children with additional learning needs.

The Sinn Féin councillor says he aired his views to the Minister for Education earlier this week.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Cllr Doyle said that there’s cross-party and cross-county support to convert the soon-to-be-closed primary school, into a school for children with additional learning needs:

“I hope between Minister McEntee and Minister for State Michael Moynihan, they can get this plan moving sooner rather than later. The whole community is behind it as far as I can see. Deputy Fionntáin Ó Súilleabháin has publicly backed it, Councillor Darragh McDonald in Gorey has backed it, Councillor Warren O’Toole in Arklow has backed it. So not only have we cross-party support but also cross-border support. But I hope the rest of the local representatives get behind it as well because it’s very important to get things like this off the ground and for everyone to support them.”

