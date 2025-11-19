Gorey Councillor Criticizes €35 Fee for Youth Soccer Club Use of Town Park

Gorey Rangers Soccer Club, a staple of the local community for over 50 years, is facing growing financial pressure as Wexford County Council continues to charge €35 per hour for the use of the town park.

This includes a €30 pitch fee and a €5 charge for the dressing rooms, a cost that local councillor Joe Sullivan believes is too high, particularly for the club’s underage teams.

At a recent district meeting Cllr Sullivan proposed waiving the fee for underage teams to ease the financial burden on parents. His motion was supported by several councillors but ultimately voted down by five members, leaving the fee in place. Sullivan expressed disappointment, stating that for families with multiple children, the cost could rise to €20 every weekend, adding to the financial strain many are already facing.

Cllr. Sullivan emphasized that this issue goes beyond finances—he believes sports play a crucial role in the physical and mental development of young people, providing them with a sense of community and confidence.

