Gorey Councillor Darragh McDonald has been appointed Chair of the Community & Rural Affairs Special Policy Committee (SPC).

Speaking after his appointment, Cllr. McDonald expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating:

“I am honoured to take on this role and look forward to working closely with communities across Wexford. Our rural villages are the heart of our county, and it is essential that we continue to support them through meaningful policies and practical initiatives. I am committed to ensuring that community voices are at the forefront of our decision-making.”

As Chair of the Community & Rural Affairs SPC, Cllr. McDonald’s priorities will include increasing transparency around community grant funding, ensuring that local groups have clear guidance and support when applying for financial assistance. He also aims to tackle rural dumping through strengthened enforcement and community-led clean-up initiatives.

Cllr. McDonald stressed the importance of open communication and collaboration, adding:

“Transparency and accountability are vital in building trust between the Council and our communities. I will work to make the grant application process as clear and accessible as possible, so local groups feel supported in bringing their ideas to life. Additionally, combating illegal dumping is essential to preserving our natural environment and maintaining pride in our local areas.”

Cllr. McDonald encourages residents and community groups to share their ideas and concerns, as he believes that collaborative efforts will drive positive change and build stronger, more vibrant communities throughout Wexford.

Related