Gorey Councillor is calling for a taskforce for housing

A Gorey Councillor is calling for a taskforce to be set up to deal with the ongoing housing crisis.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Joe Sullivan is calling for Wexford County Council to take action and take a step in a new direction towards solving the problem.

His comments come as it’s been revealed that the waiting list for housing in Gorey is now 6 years.

Councillor Sullivan says there can be a solution. He believes a task force should be set up of at least six people within Wexford County Council who have an interest in the housing crisis and are highly motivated.

He says they would acquire land, get builders and build houses and get them into social housing as quickly as possible.

Councillor Sullivan also expressed his deep frustration at the lack of achievement of the housing strategic policy committee of which he has been a chair for the past four years and half years.

Related