Gorey Councillor questions Wexford XL Bully figures

A Gorey councillor is seeking further information from relevant authorities on XL Bully type dog ownership in county Wexford.

Cllr Joe Sullivan is seeking information on how many XL bullies there are, how many exemptions have been granted, and how many euthanisations had occurred in the county.

Earlier this month, new legislation, which would mean that dogs without an exemption would be seized and destroyed, was put on hold until February 27th, following appeals from animal rights’ charities.

Fianna Fáil’s Joe Sullivan received the following information from the county council:

“Caroline Godkin, the Director of Services with Responsibility for the Enforcement of the legislation around the Control of Dogs Act did inform me that 12 exemptions have been granted, 44 are under consideration in total. No dogs had been euthanised, and basically the county council doesn’t know what the [exact] population of XL Bullies in the county is.”

