Gorey District Hospital Receives Positive Review From HIQA

Gorey District Hospital has received a very positive review in a recent HIQA report.

The report came from an unannounced inspection on 7th & 8th of August last year.

The hospital was found to be compliant or substantially compliant with 10 national standards and partially compliant with just one.

Inspectors noted a strong culture of kindness, respect, and patient-centred care, with patients speaking positively about their experience.

These findings come from the Health Information and Quality Authority’s (HIQA) publication on monitoring inspections released on 23 April 2025

