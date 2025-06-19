Gorey Market House Festival 2025 Set to Ignite the Summer with Music, Arts & Family Fun

Gorey is gearing up for a summer to remember as the Gorey Market House Festival 2025 makes its highly anticipated return from Friday, July 18th to Sunday, July 20th. Promising three action-packed days of live music, arts, street markets, and family-friendly activities, the festival will once again transform the heart of Gorey into a buzzing hub of entertainment and celebration.

This year’s festival will feature an exciting lineup of local and national performers, along with fan-favourite events including the Making Music Busking Competition, a family fun day, a vibrant Sunday street market, and the always-popular Superhero Fun Run.

Main Street will come alive with free live performances across the weekend, with acts including:

The Swift Show (Taylor Swift Tribute)

Live Forever (Oasis Tribute)

Fairytale of The Pogues (Pogues Tribute)

Dabilla, The Mafia Cats, Fusion, and Josh Quinn

Festival Highlights

Family Fun Day – Saturday, July 19th, from 12pm in Gorey Town Park

Street Market – Sunday, July 20th, from 10am on Gorey Main Street

Superhero Fun Run – Sunday, July 20th, from 10am in Gorey Town Park

Making Music Busking Competition – Saturday, July 19th (Entry forms at Making Music and Loch Garman Arms)

Philip Knight, Gorey & Kilmuckridge District Manager, praised the event:

“It’s a wonderful celebration of local music, culture, and community spirit, right here in the heart of Gorey. Huge thanks to the committee and volunteers for bringing it all together again this year.”

Councillor Donal Kenny, Chair of the Municipal District, added:

“This festival is a real summer highlight. It brings people together, supports local businesses, and showcases the talent we’re so proud of here in North Wexford.”

Whether you’re a music lover, a foodie, or just looking for a great family day out, the Gorey Market House Festival 2025 promises something for everyone.

Mark your calendars for July 18th – 20th and join in the celebration of community, creativity, and culture in sunny southeast Ireland.

For the full schedule and updates:

📍 Visit: www.markethousefestival.com

📱 Follow: Gorey Market House Festival on Facebook & Instagram

📧 Email: gorey@wexfordcoco.ie

🌐 Or check out: LoveGorey.ie

Related