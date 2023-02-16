The Gorey Night Run takes place tonight February 16th for the 8th year running with all proceeds going towards the North Wexford Hospice.

It commences at 7.30pm at the Civic Square with at least 750 runners taking part.

Speaking on the “Morning Mix” earlier today Fine Gael Councillor John Hegarty said he was amazed at the response this year. He said the hospice is close to many peoples heart and it’s an opportunity to give to such a fantastic organisation.

There will be lots of fun to be had with music and entertainment and it’s developed into a wonderful community event.

Marion Deering chair of the Gorey Hospice also speaking on Morning Mix said the demands are huge on the hospice at the moment and that they provide a fantastic service. They are supported by the HSE but their main source of funding is charitable donations which is why the Gorey Night run is so important.

You can still enter at this late stage by registering on line at pop up races.

There will be traffic management in place tonight before and during the race.